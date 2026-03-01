Patricia Wadors Sells 220 Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia Wadors sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $503.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $603.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,856,987,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

