Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 217.1% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,305,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $193.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,865 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $594,166.45. Following the transaction, the president owned 165,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,412,183.92. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $2,358,319.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,992.38. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 354,492 shares of company stock valued at $55,139,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

