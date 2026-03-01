Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 336.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,630 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.7%

CARR stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.