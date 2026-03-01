High Liner Foods Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results that showed continued sales growth, but profitability remained under pressure from raw material inflation, tariffs, and acquisition-related accounting impacts. Management said actions taken to protect margins are gaining traction, with improvements carrying into the first quarter of 2026 on both the top and bottom line.

Management: top-line progress, margin pressure, and early Q1 improvement

Chief Executive Officer Paul Jewer said the company made progress in the quarter, delivering top-line growth despite what he described as external pressures weighing on margins. Jewer said the company ended the quarter “in a better position than where we started,” and added that improvement has continued into the first quarter.

Financial results: higher sales, lower gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA

Executives emphasized the need to balance volume, pricing, and profitability as raw material costs and tariffs rise. Jewer said High Liner is pairing cost-saving actions and operational improvements with “constructive pricing conversations with customers and suppliers,” noting that retail pricing actions can take time to fully flow through due to longer lead times.

Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Stephens said the fourth quarter reflected both operating challenges and progress toward improved performance. She highlighted two key pressures on profitability: continued raw material and tariff impacts and the remaining temporary purchase price accounting adjustment tied to the acquisition of U.S. retail brands Mrs. Paul’s and Van de Kamp’s from Conagra Brands.

Stephens said the company sold through the remainder of acquired Conagra inventory in the quarter, resulting in a non-cash gross margin impact of approximately $1 million. She added that margins have since normalized now that the acquired inventory is fully sold through.

Sales volume: Increased 1.5% to 61.3 million pounds, up from 60.4 million pounds in the prior-year quarter, driven by targeted promotional activity and an additional week in fiscal 2025’s fourth quarter.

Increased 1.5% to 61.3 million pounds, up from 60.4 million pounds in the prior-year quarter, driven by targeted promotional activity and an additional week in fiscal 2025’s fourth quarter. Sales: Rose 15% to $270.2 million from $235.0 million, reflecting higher volume and increased pricing tied to inflationary markets and favorable product mix.

Rose 15% to $270.2 million from $235.0 million, reflecting higher volume and increased pricing tied to inflationary markets and favorable product mix. Gross profit: Decreased 2.5% to $49.7 million. Gross margin fell 330 basis points to 18.4% from 21.7%, impacted by tariffs on seafood imported into the U.S., higher raw material prices on select species, promotional activity, and the temporary Conagra inventory accounting effect.

Decreased 2.5% to $49.7 million. Gross margin fell 330 basis points to 18.4% from 21.7%, impacted by tariffs on seafood imported into the U.S., higher raw material prices on select species, promotional activity, and the temporary Conagra inventory accounting effect. Adjusted EBITDA: Declined 18.9% to $19.3 million from $23.8 million, with margin falling to 7.1% of sales from 10.1%, reflecting lower gross profit and higher distribution and SG&A expenses.

Declined 18.9% to $19.3 million from $23.8 million, with margin falling to 7.1% of sales from 10.1%, reflecting lower gross profit and higher distribution and SG&A expenses. Net income: Increased 35.6% to $8.0 million, with diluted EPS of $0.27 versus $0.20, aided by a debt modification gain recorded in finance income related to a long-term debt amendment and lower income tax expense.

Increased 35.6% to $8.0 million, with diluted EPS of $0.27 versus $0.20, aided by a debt modification gain recorded in finance income related to a long-term debt amendment and lower income tax expense. Adjusted net income: Fell to $2.7 million, down 78.4%, and adjusted diluted EPS declined to $0.09 from $0.41.

Operating cash flow in the quarter rose to an inflow of $30.0 million from $20.6 million a year earlier, which Stephens attributed primarily to favorable changes in non-working capital balances, partly offset by higher inventory levels tied to the Conagra acquisition and “opportunistic buying” ahead of raw material price changes.

Balance sheet and financing: higher leverage, added flexibility

Net debt increased to $322.4 million at the end of the quarter from $233.2 million at the end of fiscal 2024, reflecting higher bank and term loans connected to the Conagra acquisition and inventory investment. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA rose to 3.5x from 2.3x. Stephens said the company expects leverage to be “slightly above” its long-term target of 3x at the end of fiscal 2026.

Management also pointed to recent financing activity as a sign of flexibility, noting a $60 million incremental addition to its senior secured Term Loan B that was oversubscribed, along with a five-year extension of its asset-based revolving credit facility.

Commercial and category highlights: promotions, brand momentum, and innovation

Chief Commercial Officer Anthony Rasetta said tariffs and inflation continued to pressure seafood pricing and volume, but noted consumers are still spending on value-oriented products that offer a premium at-home dining experience “at the right price.” He said the company is leaning into key channels, innovation, and targeted promotional activity with customers, including efforts aimed at staying “top of mind” ahead of the Lent period.

In U.S. retail, Rasetta said branded value-added products and promotional activations drove market share gains during the quarter and full year. He highlighted the Sea Cuisine line as a growth driver, including club-channel strength and performance of a tortilla-crusted tilapia SKU, which he said finished the year as the number three item in the value-added seafood category. He also pointed to a new Sea Cuisine launch of Guinness beer-battered fish strips and shrimp products in grocery and club channels.

Rasetta said Fisher Boy, positioned as a value-oriented line, performed well as distribution expanded, particularly in smaller pack sizes.

On the Conagra brands, management said integration was completed ahead of schedule in November and that the company has a plan to optimize price and promotional activity ahead of Lent, supported by shopper marketing programs and synergy initiatives.

In Canadian retail, Rasetta described the market as highly competitive and inflationary, with increased demand for private label products. He also said the company’s pan-sear products maintained category leadership during the quarter.

In foodservice, Rasetta said traffic was stable, supported by menu deals and increased promotions. He emphasized the company’s work to expand offerings in value-oriented species and alternatives, and said quick service restaurants were the fastest-growing channel by volume in the quarter. Rasetta also discussed the launch of a fully cooked whitefish product line in convenience and non-commercial channels, describing strong customer engagement and plans to expand distribution, including into QSR over time. Separately, he said High Liner secured Q1 commitments for Norcod’s Snow Cod and expects to expand distribution in 2026.

Outlook themes: pricing cadence, cost initiatives, and volume expectations

During Q&A, management discussed volume timing impacts related to the Conagra brands. Jewer said Conagra volume was a “slight negative” of almost 2 million pounds in the quarter because shipments that previously went to Conagra ahead of Lent are now being shipped directly to customers during Lent, shifting some volume into the first quarter. He said volume performance improved through the fourth quarter and carried into early Q1, aided by an earlier Lent and a strong January start.

On profitability cadence, Jewer said it was fair to expect more muted year-over-year EBITDA growth in the first half and more significant improvement in the second half, while also noting seasonality and a typically strong first quarter due to Lent. He said promotional activity is likely to be heavier in the first part of the year, while continuous improvement initiatives and cost-out actions should provide more benefit later in 2026.

On inflation, Jewer said it remains “still high,” citing supply chain lag effects, but he expects conditions to improve toward the back part of the year as costs are reflected in the market. Rasetta added that foodservice pricing can be passed through more regularly, while retail takes longer, with pricing expected to begin reflecting after Lent into the second quarter and beyond.

Stephens said that on an annualized basis the company typically looks for gross margin around 21% to 22%, and indicated that this year’s gross margin could be in the 21% to 21.5% range, with Q1 pressure from promotions and Lent timing but sequential improvement versus the back half of 2025.

For 2026 volume, Jewer said the company expects to grow volume on a full-year basis, and reiterated an expectation of low single-digit growth, “kind of the 2%–3% range.”

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

