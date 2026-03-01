Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Rises By 44.3%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,086 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 29th total of 10,455 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2%

COWS stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.