Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Rises By 44.3%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,086 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 29th total of 10,455 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2%
COWS stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.