WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.75 price target on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.5%

WT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,201,725.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,607.76. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

