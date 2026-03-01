PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

PRCT opened at $22.69 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 122,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a multi?year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. PROCEPT outlines $390M–$410M revenue target for 2026

Company outlined a multi?year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. Positive Sentiment: Certain sell?side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Analyst updates (summary)

Certain sell?side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor?day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Investor Day slideshow

Investor?day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re?priced near?term growth expectations. Q4 miss coverage

EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re?priced near?term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short?term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Analyst downgrades and price target changes

Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short?term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A securities?fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk?tolerant buyers. Ademi LLP investigation notice

A securities?fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk?tolerant buyers. Negative Sentiment: Shares reached a new 52?week low and traded at elevated volumes around these announcements, reflecting broad selling pressure and a reassessment of near?term execution and guidance credibility. 52-week low coverage

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

