Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) Rises By 49.0%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,004,944 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 29th total of 2,016,841 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,613,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Diginex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGNX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Diginex has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diginex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diginex by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 625.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGNX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diginex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Diginex currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.

Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

