Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) Rises By 49.0%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,004,944 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 29th total of 2,016,841 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,613,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Diginex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DGNX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Diginex has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $39.85.
Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diginex
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGNX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diginex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Diginex currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Diginex Company Profile
Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.
Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.
