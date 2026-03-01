Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 10,227 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 678.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $410.14 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.90.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). Chemed had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer lowered its price target but kept an “outperform” rating (PT cut to $500), signaling some analysts still see multi?quarter upside despite the recent miss. Oppenheimer PT/Rating

Oppenheimer lowered its price target but kept an “outperform” rating (PT cut to $500), signaling some analysts still see multi?quarter upside despite the recent miss. Neutral Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $422 target (down from $572), reflecting a more cautious stance but not a full downgrade; this indicates mixed analyst conviction. RBC note

RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $422 target (down from $572), reflecting a more cautious stance but not a full downgrade; this indicates mixed analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Chemed issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25 (roughly in line but slightly below consensus), and said ~55% of 2026 earnings are likely back?half weighted as it executes transition initiatives — guidance tempers but does not eliminate investor concern. Earnings release / guidance

Chemed issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25 (roughly in line but slightly below consensus), and said ~55% of 2026 earnings are likely back?half weighted as it executes transition initiatives — guidance tempers but does not eliminate investor concern. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings and conference-call transcripts were posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, others); these provide management commentary on margin compression, VITAS trends and cash?flow dynamics for investors doing deeper diligence. Earnings call transcript

Full Q4 earnings and conference-call transcripts were posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, others); these provide management commentary on margin compression, VITAS trends and cash?flow dynamics for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlights the headline: Q4 EPS and revenue missed consensus, margins contracted and the FY?2026 EPS outlook came in below street expectations — the earnings shock was the primary catalyst for the sharp share drop. Zacks: Earnings & margins miss

Zacks highlights the headline: Q4 EPS and revenue missed consensus, margins contracted and the FY?2026 EPS outlook came in below street expectations — the earnings shock was the primary catalyst for the sharp share drop. Negative Sentiment: Detailed quarter metrics (QuiverQuant) show revenue and EPS declines, steeper drops in operating cash flow and lower cash balances — these raise near?term liquidity and execution risk concerns for investors. QuiverQuant: Financial details

Detailed quarter metrics (QuiverQuant) show revenue and EPS declines, steeper drops in operating cash flow and lower cash balances — these raise near?term liquidity and execution risk concerns for investors. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims tied to Chemed executives — potential litigation risk can amplify selling pressure and valuation uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: Investigation notice

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims tied to Chemed executives — potential litigation risk can amplify selling pressure and valuation uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut Chemed to neutral after the Q4 miss — another sign of weakening analyst conviction that can pressure sentiment until evidence of margin/cash?flow stabilization appears. MSN / BofA note

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

