Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI Shares Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUI. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,965,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

CGUI stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

