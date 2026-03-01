Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $233.89 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.