Commons Capital LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.1% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long?term growth signal. Novo Nordisk Pipelines Oral Obesity Drugs

Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long?term growth signal. Positive Sentiment: Strong phase?2 China data for triple?agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP?1 and bolsters future product optionality. China UBT251 Trial

Strong phase?2 China data for triple?agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP?1 and bolsters future product optionality. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell?off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash?flow support. Why I’m Still Bullish On Novo

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell?off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash?flow support. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed.

Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals.

Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near?term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Analyst Downgrade — American Banking News

Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near?term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law?firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Pomerantz law?firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction shows concern that large deals (Vivtex) and pipeline expansion may pressure near?term margins and raise execution questions — some headlines explicitly note the stock dipped after the Vivtex announcement. Stock Dipped After Vivtex Deal

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

