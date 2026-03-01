CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,778 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,824,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 57.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 81,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $282,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,884,935.62. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $48,096.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,430.90. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CAVA Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

CAVA Group Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:CAVA opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 152.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.41. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

Featured Stories

