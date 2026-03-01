Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $53,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $258,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 207,084 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,597.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 148,815 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,170,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $71,997,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $684.79 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.02.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.84.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

