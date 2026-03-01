Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.47 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $48,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 6.9%

DAL stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,799,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,087.50. The trade was a 52.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.