Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 189,400 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

