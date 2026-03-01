Invitation Home $INVH Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $45,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Invitation Home News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invitation Home this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.