United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.32.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.