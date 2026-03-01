Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $41,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth about $217,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 322,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Lululemon is expanding its international footprint (100th EMEA store, first entry into Poland) and launching a new Unrestricted Power gym?wear line aimed at strength training consumers — initiatives that support longer?term revenue growth and diversification. Lululemon Expands Global Footprint

Lululemon is expanding its international footprint (100th EMEA store, first entry into Poland) and launching a new Unrestricted Power gym?wear line aimed at strength training consumers — initiatives that support longer?term revenue growth and diversification. Neutral Sentiment: lululemon issued a formal response saying it has engaged with Mr. Wilson in good faith and disagrees with some of his characterizations — this reduces the chance of an immediate operational shock but leaves the governance dispute unresolved. lululemon Responds to Chip Wilson’s Statements

lululemon issued a formal response saying it has engaged with Mr. Wilson in good faith and disagrees with some of his characterizations — this reduces the chance of an immediate operational shock but leaves the governance dispute unresolved. Negative Sentiment: Founder Chip Wilson has escalated demands to oust four directors and has nominated director candidates — an activist campaign that increases the risk of board turnover, executive distraction and short?term share volatility. Lululemon Founder Escalates Demand to Oust Four Directors

Founder Chip Wilson has escalated demands to oust four directors and has nominated director candidates — an activist campaign that increases the risk of board turnover, executive distraction and short?term share volatility. Negative Sentiment: Wilson is also pushing for immediate declassification of the board and governance changes in a public shareholder letter — moves that could lead to a contested proxy, legal/solicitation costs and strategic uncertainty. Lululemon Founder Demands Immediate Declassification

Wilson is also pushing for immediate declassification of the board and governance changes in a public shareholder letter — moves that could lead to a contested proxy, legal/solicitation costs and strategic uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights extra uncertainty around lululemon’s CEO search and governance backdrop, which could keep multiple firms cautious until the board situation and leadership plan are clearer. Piper Sandler Cautious About Lululemon

LULU opened at $185.17 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $367.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

