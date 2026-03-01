Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $481.37 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

