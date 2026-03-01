O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

