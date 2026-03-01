Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,499 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Core Scientific worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,600,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in Core Scientific by 76.8% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,466 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,290,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,517,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,351 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

CORZ opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 6.86.

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

