Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of ORIC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $97,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,149 shares in the company, valued at $617,429.94. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 33,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $302,368.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,301.66. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 106,814 shares of company stock worth $1,199,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

HC Wainwright raised quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates, narrowed the FY loss forecast (to ($1.28) from ($1.52)), kept a "Buy" rating and raised its price target to $25 — a material analyst upgrade supporting upside.

Oric reported a Q4 earnings beat (EPS -$0.30 vs. -$0.34 consensus), which acted as a near-term catalyst and likely drove recent buying interest.

Multiple broker actions (Wedbush Outperform; Piper Sandler, JPMorgan and others with overweight/buy calls and higher targets) have created a bullish analyst consensus — Zacks highlights the mean price target implying ~58% upside, which can attract momentum buyers.

Consensus still shows multi-quarter losses (current full?year consensus ~($2.17) per share), so the stock's upside depends on continued clinical progress, margin improvement and execution.

Institutional ownership is very high (~95%); while this can stabilize the stock, it may also limit new institutional inflows unless conviction strengthens.

CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 52,000 shares (~$702.5k at ~$13.51), cutting his stake by ~43% — insider selling can be perceived negatively and may temper the rally.

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company’s pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

