Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
PRTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. iA Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Priority Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,576,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 187,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 181,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 675,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.
The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.
