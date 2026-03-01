Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,017 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,917 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,663,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,249,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched U.S. stock and ETF trading as part of its “Everything Exchange” push, expanding product scope and offering 24/5 equities access — a strategic move to reduce dependence on crypto-only revenue. Coinbase Expands Into Stocks — Yahoo
- Positive Sentiment: Apex Fintech Solutions will power the stock-trading infrastructure for Coinbase’s Everything Exchange, supporting the operational rollout and scaling of equities trading. Apex Fintech Powers Coinbase Infrastructure — MarketWatch
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Aristotle Funds’ Core Equity Fund added COIN, signaling professional investor conviction in Coinbase’s growth trajectory beyond spot crypto trading. Aristotle Adds Coinbase — InsiderMonkey
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published coverage pieces comparing Coinbase to Nasdaq and flagging investor interest; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Coinbase vs Nasdaq — Zacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase will participate in the Morgan Stanley TMT conference — visibility with institutional investors but not an immediate earnings driver. Morgan Stanley Conference — TMCNet
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report in the public feed shows anomalous/zero data for Feb — appears to be a data artifact and not actionable.
- Negative Sentiment: Crypto spot volumes have fallen to 2024 lows, reducing fee-generating trading activity that drives much of Coinbase’s near-term revenue. This market-wide liquidity decline pressures top-line results. Bitcoin Spot Volumes Sink — NewsBTC
- Negative Sentiment: President Capital trimmed its price target sharply (from $472 to $236), signaling reduced near-term upside in street models despite keeping a Buy rating — contributes to downward pressure on sentiment. Price Target Cut — MarketScreener
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates (Q4 revenue and EPS below consensus), highlighting revenue sensitivity to crypto volumes and keeping analysts cautious. Earnings Miss — MarketBeat
Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. Erste Group Bank lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.
COIN opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
