Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,017 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,917 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,663,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,249,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total value of $10,954,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 513,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,092 over the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. Erste Group Bank lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

COIN opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

