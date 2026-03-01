Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $33.23 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,503.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,097.96. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,115 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

