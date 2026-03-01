Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 53,294 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,294 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.01.
iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
