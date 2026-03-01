Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,310.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 729.9% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $725.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $657.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.49. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $745.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $623.00 price objective (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $785.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

