Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 33,672 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,672 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in APA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 179.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 4,697.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 76.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised APA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on APA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

