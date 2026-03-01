Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,201 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,363,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 280,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 177,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,272,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,941,000 after acquiring an additional 120,351 shares during the last quarter. Warner Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

