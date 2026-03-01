Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Reduced by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.96.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

