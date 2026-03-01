Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,691,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $207.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $190.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

