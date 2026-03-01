Emmanuel Babeau Sells 33,800 Shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $186.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

