Emmanuel Babeau Sells 33,800 Shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $186.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on PM to $210 (from $190) and reiterated a Buy, citing rising contribution from the ZYN nicotine-pouch business — a clear catalyst for upside expectations. Argus Raises Philip Morris (PM) Outlook on Rising Contribution from Nicotine Pouches
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ZYN’s “explosive” growth as a driver of revenue diversification away from combustible cigarettes — supporting higher margin, pricing power, and longer-term organic growth. Philip Morris International (PM) Gained from Zyn’s Explosive Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains constructive: articles note an average “Moderate Buy” / favorable analyst stance, which supports investor conviction on dividends and buybacks. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces (Altria vs. Philip Morris) discuss both companies’ smoke-free strategies and cost discipline — useful context but not an immediate price mover for PM alone. Altria vs. Philip Morris: Which Is the Smarter Play for Now? Altria vs. Philip Morris (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether PM is outperforming the Nasdaq — a broader-market comparison that may influence flow into/away from tobacco stocks but doesn’t change company fundamentals. Is Philip Morris Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares and CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares (mid-February), reducing their holdings — an immediate negative signal to some investors and a likely contributor to near-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4 (SEC) CFO Form 4 (SEC) Emmanuel Babeau Sells 33,800 Shares
PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
