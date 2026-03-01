22,212 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 417,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $129.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

