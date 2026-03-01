Erste Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235,584 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

