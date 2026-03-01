Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $2.72 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,178 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after acquiring an additional 752,411 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,789,000 after purchasing an additional 236,211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Positive Sentiment: AI/data?center growth: ADI’s AI?driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run?rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double?digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. ADI’s AI-Based Data Center Products Gain Traction

AI/data?center growth: ADI’s AI?driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run?rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double?digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price?target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. MarketBeat ADI coverage

Analyst upgrades/price?target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income?seeking demand. Earnings, guidance and dividend details

Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income?seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company?specific catalysts. Zacks: 52?week high take

Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company?specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Jim Cramer mention

Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing short?interest reports: Multiple short?interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short?interest notices.)

Confusing short?interest reports: Multiple short?interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short?interest notices.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares at about $361. The sale (~$1.5M) and a 22% reduction in his reported stake can prompt some profit?taking or signal tactical rebalancing by insiders. Insider sale filing

Shares of ADI opened at $355.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.48 and a 200-day moving average of $269.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.39%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

