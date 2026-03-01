Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 45,554 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,554 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 8.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.16% of Shopify worth $300,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,926,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,417,517,000 after acquiring an additional 610,129 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,794,952,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shopify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,622,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 191,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 19.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays set a $130.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $120.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

