Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Natera worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,871,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,129 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,096,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Natera by 63.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 192.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,422.08. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,392.42. This represents a 36.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 368,119 shares of company stock worth $85,956,782 over the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.47.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

