Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Natera worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,871,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,129 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,096,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Natera by 63.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 192.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36.
More Natera News
Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Natera reported Q4 revenue of $665.5M and GAAP EPS of $0.35, well ahead of street estimates (revenue ~$600.7M, EPS loss consensus). The beat supports near-term growth expectations and underpins the stock’s recent strength. Natera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Favorable clinical data — New Signatera MRD data presented at ASCO GU highlight potential utility across genitourinary cancers (including bladder preservation), which may expand clinical adoption and long-term revenue for Natera’s oncology franchise. Signatera MRD Data at ASCO GU
- Positive Sentiment: Trial results — Natera reported results from the SINERGY trial, another clinical datapoint that could support commercial adoption of its assays. Natera Announces Results From the SINERGY Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $257 (outperform) and Wells Fargo raised its target to $215 (equal weight), signaling some sell-side confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga – Analyst Price Target Changes
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance (roughly $2.6B–$2.7B), which appears consistent with street expectations and reduces upside surprise potential from guidance alone. (See Q4 release for guidance details.) Natera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus — Aggregated analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), which supports medium-term expectations but doesn’t preclude short-term volatility. Analyst Average Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and fundamentals concerns — Despite the beat, Natera still shows negative net margin and negative return on equity on a GAAP basis; combined with a high market capitalization and a recent run-up toward 52-week highs, investors may be taking profits. MarketBeat Q4 Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy intraday volume and selling pressure — Trading volume was well above average, consistent with a distribution day where some holders trimmed positions after the company’s strong quarter; that drove the stock lower despite the positives. (See intraday volume and price action for context.)
Insider Buying and Selling at Natera
In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,422.08. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,392.42. This represents a 36.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 368,119 shares of company stock worth $85,956,782 over the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.47.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Natera
About Natera
Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.
Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.