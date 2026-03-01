Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 196.2% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,691.15. This represents a 59.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.