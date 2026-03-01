Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.