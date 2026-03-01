Bank Of Montreal $BMO is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,089 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal accounts for 4.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank Of Montreal worth $154,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 107.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. TD Securities raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Down 3.3%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $149.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank Of Montreal

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank Of Montreal this week:

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

Featured Stories

