Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,761 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,845,000 after buying an additional 493,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,021,000 after buying an additional 408,950 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,168,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $100.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $41,676,574.68. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,530,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arch Capital Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background)

Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background) Positive Sentiment: Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Article Title

Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Positive Sentiment: Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data)

Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Article Title

Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: There are conflicting/odd short?interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short?interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly)

There are conflicting/odd short?interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short?interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly) Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research recently trimmed several near?term and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates for ACGL (multiple quarter and year cuts), which could weigh on valuation and near?term sentiment. Article Title

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

