Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.3% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 449,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 66,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 132,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,756,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,701,000 after purchasing an additional 143,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $39.01 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 191.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.