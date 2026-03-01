Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,866 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY?2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY?2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Article Link

Shares of DELL stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 229.86% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

