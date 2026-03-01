Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $46,754.63 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Monica Raines sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $46,754.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,999.80. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monica Raines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Monica Raines sold 219 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $23,073.84.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.53 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. MarketBeat ADUS Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Stephens PT story

Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. MarketBeat short interest

Short?interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. CEO SEC filing

Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short?term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra?day pressure. AmericanBankingNews piece

Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short?term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra?day pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., EVP Cliff Blessing) were also reported; while individually minor, the wave of coordinated filings increases headline risk and may trigger mechanical selling. InsiderTrades alert

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Further Reading

