Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Takes $13.04 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

