Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 786.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,202 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

SGOL opened at $50.13 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

