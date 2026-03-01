Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 786.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,202 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gold reclaimed levels above $5,200 and posted a strong February rebound, which supports physical-gold ETFs like SGOL. Gold prices push back above $5,200; sees solid rebound in February to end month with another record
- Positive Sentiment: Sprott’s Paul Wong argues structural shifts could spur demand for a new monetary reserve system (a “Bretton Woods III”), reinforcing long-term bullish narratives for gold. ‘As the world breaks up, you’re going to need a monetary reserve system’ – Sprott’s Paul Wong
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market commentators and forecasters see bullish technical setups (pennant, Fibonacci support) and continued momentum — forecasts point to further upside and higher multi?quarter targets, which should boost flows into SGOL. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pennant Signals Potential Upside Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday and technical analyses highlight key entry/support levels and sideways stretches; useful for traders but not necessarily directional catalysts for longer-term ETF flows. Gold market analysis for February 27 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and short-term consolidation have appeared periodically; these episodes can trigger outflows or weigh on ETF performance if sustained. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risks that could cap gold gains include a hawkish Fed or a stronger USD — analysts note these factors may limit upside even amid geopolitical safe-haven bids. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance
About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
