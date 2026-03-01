The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $2,618,295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,258,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,427 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE DIS opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is partnering with OpenAI to deploy AI for franchise content and creativity and has reached a peace agreement with Florida authorities to move forward on large-scale expansion in the state — a potential long-term revenue and content lever if execution goes well. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Positive Sentiment: Disney unveiled new 2026 attractions, refurbishments and guest experiences across its parks — planned capex that should help drive attendance, per-capita spending and merchandising opportunities. Disney unveils new attractions, refurbishments, and experiences for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: New park offerings aimed at families (e.g., Olaf-led drawing classes, new live experiences such as Goofy’s Mystery Tour) are incremental attendance drivers and low-risk ways to boost guest engagement and F&B/merch capture. Disney: New drawing classes will feature Olaf animatronic
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile pieces on CEO Josh D’Amaro highlight his mandate to navigate AI, revitalize Star Wars/Marvel and sustain park momentum — leadership clarity could be a catalyst, but results depend on execution over multiple years. Can New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Weather AI, Revitalize ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel and Save the Magic Kingdom?
- Neutral Sentiment: Kristina Schake’s planned departure as Chief Communications Officer is noted in coverage; leadership turnover in communications is watchable but not immediately material to cash flows. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say Disneyland abandoned earlier plans for a Villains land, and related redevelopment discussions suggest scope changes and potential write-offs or delays — these can increase near-term capex volatility and push out expected returns. Disneyland abandoned plans for Disney Villains land, report says
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, reporting on a redeveloped — and reportedly expensive — Villains concept for Walt Disney World raises execution and cost-risk concerns that could pressure near-term capital planning and margins. Disney World’s Upcoming Villains Land Is Reportedly Being Redeveloped, And The New Plan Sounds Amazing (And Expensive)
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
