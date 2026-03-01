Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Sold by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,143 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 3.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.17% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $110,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.