Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $EALT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EALT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 124.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 245,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 16,594.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EALT opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

